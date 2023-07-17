Auburn Community Hospital will no longer require masks in most patient care areas, medical offices and urgent care centers, according to a memo obtained by The Citizen.

Hospital employees were informed that the mask mandate will end Tuesday, July 18.

"In line with Auburn Community Hospital's commitment to patient care, ACH personnel will continue to require wearing a face mask in high-risk patient settings," hospital officials wrote. "High-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified to wear a mask while they are at ACH. We will continue to have masks available in our facilities."

The change does not apply to the hospital's nursing home, Finger Lakes Center for Living. The hospital's leadership said there are different masking policies for the facility, which is why it's not part of this announcement.

Auburn Community Hospital began requiring masks during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The policy remained in place for more than three years.

In February, the state Department of Health lifted its mask mandate for health care facilities. But Auburn Community Hospital continued its mask requirement. At the time, the hospital had a high volume of patients, including several with COVID.

Auburn hospital began easing its COVID restrictions in April. Normal visiting hours resumed and the masking policy changed. Employees were not required to wear masks unless they were in an area where they could encounter patients. A mask mandate will still in effect for patients and visitors.

In their latest update, hospital officials noted that Auburn "required masks longer than most hospitals" in New York state. Now, with few exceptions, masks will not be required.

"We can safely make this change as COVID-19 cases have decreased, and the proportion of patients needing hospitalization for COVID-19 has dropped significantly," officials wrote. "This is likely because a large population has at least some immunity from vaccination and/or prior infection, and we now have more tools available to treat COVID-19. However, if a patient prefers that their provider wear a mask, the caregiver will do so."

Hospital leaders did not rule out a mask mandate in the fall to limit the spread of respiratory viruses and the flu.