Auburn hospital expects to have ample parking with cancer center addition

Auburn Community Hospital expects to have ample parking for visitors and staff if its proposed 12,000-square-foot cancer treatment center is built where an existing 150-space lot is now located.

That conclusion came from an independent parking study the hospital commissioned after residents and city officials expressed concerns at a March Auburn Planning Board meeting about the project.

The hospital's proposal will be back in front of the board on Tuesday now that a parking demand analysis is complete.

The hospital is partnering with Rochester developer Park Grove Realty LLC and Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse on the project, which would be located at the corner of Lansing and North streets. The 1.14-acre lot would be sold to Park Grove and leased back by the hospital. The major expansion would allow the hospital to add radiation oncology services to its cancer treatment offerings, which it launched in early 2020 in partnership with Upstate cancer physicians.

The project needs site plan approval from the city's planning board. During a public hearing on the proposal held at the board's March meeting, two residents expressed concern about parking availability, an issue that was also brought up by some planning board members and city staff.

As a result, the site plan approval vote was tabled until a study could be complete. The hospital hired Rochester-based engineering consulting firm SRF Associates to assess the parking situation, a process that included an on-site parking space occupancy count survey.

According to the study, the hospital currently experiences peak occupancy of 88%, or 653 of 742 total spaces occupied. But that data includes temporary construction vehicles and vehicles from employees who will no longer work at the main campus because some offices are relocating.

Based on expected demand, as well as an expansion to a parking lot the hospital uses for staff on Park Avenue, the study concluded that the future peak demand would be 642 spaces, while availability would be 674 spaces.

If you go WHAT: Auburn Planning Board meeting with review of Auburn Community Hospital cancer center proposal WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 WHERE: Memorial City Hall, Auburn City Council Chambers, 24 South St., Auburn

"Staff is recommending that site plan approval be contingent on implantation of the considerations outlined in the parking demand assessment," Stephen Selvek, deputy director of community planning and development, wrote in a May 27 memo to the planning board.

In its certificate of need application filed Dec. 29 with the state Department of Health, the hospital said Upstate Medical University will provide clinical physicians, technologist and management oversight while the center will be operated by ACH. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the space will include seven exam rooms, a consultation room, CT scanner room, a linear accelerator treatment vault, controls rooms, patient treatment planning/dosimetry space, eight infusion rooms and staff office space.

Hospital officials, who had hopes to start construction this spring, have said the project will take about one year to complete.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net.

