Auburn Community Hospital will receive more than $10 million to cover expenses related to its COVID-19 response, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing two awards — nearly $6.6 million for a period covering 2020 to 2022 and over $3.7 million for most of 2022 — to reimburse the hospital for hiring temporary medical staff.

When COVID-19 cases surged, the hospital hired nurses, medical technicians and other temporary workers to aid its COVID-19 response. In a statement, Schumer, D-N.Y., explained that the hospital hired additional staff despite "experiencing significant revenue losses."

"During a time of crisis, Auburn Community Hospital heroically stepped up to fight the pandemic on the front lines and provide lifesaving care to COVID-19 patients in and around Cayuga County," he said.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., added her appreciation for Auburn hospital's medical team that continues to care for COVID-19 patients amid the pandemic.

Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital, thanked Gillibrand and Schumer for helping to secure the new funding.

"These funds will allow our health care system to continue to offer essential services and care for over 80,000 residents in our rural network," Berlucchi said. "We are lucky to have the support of these outstanding public servants."