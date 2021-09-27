Auburn hospital: Health care services won't be impacted by COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Auburn Community Hospital will lose some employees due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but it likely won't affect services provided at the medical facility.
Monday is the deadline for health care workers to either get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. The directive was issued by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August. Gov. Kathy Hochul is standing by the order, even as some hospitals face staffing shortages.
Hochul is taking action to allow out-of-state medical personnel and trained members of the National Guard to work at hospitals and other health care facilities in need of staff.
Statewide, 84% of New York's 450,000 hospital workers are fully vaccinated. According to the state Department of Health, 80% of Auburn Community Hospital's 1,100 employees are fully vaccinated. The number does not include any employees who have received at least one dose but are not fully vaccinated.
The hospital did not disclose that statistic in a statement released to The Citizen. It's also unknown how many employees are refusing to get vaccinated and will lose their jobs.
Jessica Mayo, vice president of human resources at Auburn Community Hospital, said a "small number of resignations" are expected. But it doesn't appear those resignations will affect any services offered at the 99-bed hospital.
"[T]he general consensus is that Auburn Community Hospital will continue to be able to provide the same excellent care for anyone who comes through our doors," Mayo said.
The leadership team at Auburn hospital has been working with unvaccinated employees to inform them about the vaccines. Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public affairs, previously told The Citizen that there have been one-on-one or small group meetings to relay information and answer questions about the vaccines. The hospital also organized vaccination clinics for employees, the last of which was held on Thursday.
There is an unknown number of employees who have claimed religious exemptions. New York removed religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, but a group of health care workers filed a federal lawsuit challenging that policy. A judge has granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the denial of religious exemptions.
The hospital employees who cite religious reasons for not getting the vaccine have been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the court case.
