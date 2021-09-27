Auburn hospital: Health care services won't be impacted by COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Auburn Community Hospital will lose some employees due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but it likely won't affect services provided at the medical facility.

Monday is the deadline for health care workers to either get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. The directive was issued by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August. Gov. Kathy Hochul is standing by the order, even as some hospitals face staffing shortages.

Hochul is taking action to allow out-of-state medical personnel and trained members of the National Guard to work at hospitals and other health care facilities in need of staff.

Statewide, 84% of New York's 450,000 hospital workers are fully vaccinated. According to the state Department of Health, 80% of Auburn Community Hospital's 1,100 employees are fully vaccinated. The number does not include any employees who have received at least one dose but are not fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hospital did not disclose that statistic in a statement released to The Citizen. It's also unknown how many employees are refusing to get vaccinated and will lose their jobs.