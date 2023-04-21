Auburn Community Hospital will lift its water quality protocol after receiving "favorable test results" amid concerns that higher levels of legionella were in its water system.

The hospital implemented the protocol in March after initial tests found elevated levels of legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, a serious form of pneumonia. The higher levels of legionella were limited to the hospital's water system. Other facilities, such as the Finger Lakes Center for Living, were not affected.

More samples were collected and sent to state-approved labs for further testing. While awaiting the results, the hospital notified patients and staff of the problem and provided bottled water. The water system was flushed and showers were not allowed until filters were installed.

In an update provided on Friday, hospital officials said the water protocol that has been in place for the last month will end on Monday, April 24.

"We are pleased to report that there were no adverse effects on patients, employees or visitors during this extended period of time," officials wrote in a memo to hospital staff and state and local agencies.

The memo continues, "The use of bottled water in the hospital is no longer necessary as of April 24, and the use of our water is acceptable. The special filters on our sinks and showers and other systems will be removed over the next few days."

One possible cause of the elevated legionella levels is the ongoing construction at the hospital. There are multiple projects underway at the facility, and construction can cause disruptions in water systems.