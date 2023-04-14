Auburn Community Hospital announced it is ending the COVID-era visitation policy and changing its masking requirements in a memo sent to employees Friday.

The hospital will return to normal visiting hours beginning Monday, April 17. Up to two people may visit patients from noon to 8 p.m. daily. There is a one-visitor limit in the emergency department and urgent care center, but pediatric patients will be allowed to have up to two visitors.

In the behavioral health unit, patients may have up to two adult visitors ages 18 or older. Visitors who are ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No visitors under age 16 are allowed. The unit's visiting hours are from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

COVID-positive patients may have one visitor who will be required to wear full personal protective equipment.

When COVID-19 emerged in 2020, Auburn Community Hospital restricted visitation with a few exceptions. The hospital eased limits on visitation as the pandemic progressed, but reduced visiting hours during COVID-19 spikes.

The hospital is also amending its mask policy for employees. According to the memo, employees will not be required to wear masks unless they are in a place where they could encounter patients, such as patient care areas and hallways.

Patients and visitors must wear masks in the hospital. Officials wrote in the memo that "screeners will reinforce mask wearing or face shields for patients and visitors upon entry to (the hospital)."

Screenings will continue "in areas where patients may be encountered" until the federal COVID-19 emergency ends on May 11, the memo continues. But screening for outpatient cases will be suspended if the patient does not have symptoms and hasn't been exposed to the virus. Anyone with symptoms or a close contact with a COVID-positive person will be tested.

COVID-19 testing will continue for all inpatient cases and outpatient cases requiring an overnight stay.

"Quality and infection prevention will continue to monitor COVID-19 positivity and transmission levels for potential surges which may require (Auburn Community Hospital) to adjust these measures," officials wrote in the memo.