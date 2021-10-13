Auburn hospital named among 'Most Wired' facilities

Auburn Community Hospital has again earned plaudits for its use of technology in health care.

The hospital has been recognized in the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives' Digital Health Most Wired program, the hospital announced in a news release. ACH was also a "most wired" hospital in 2020.

The recognition is granted based on an annual survey of health care organizations to assess how effectively they apply core and advanced technologies into their programs to improve health care in their communities. A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the program, which was based on four separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international. Participants are certified based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

“Auburn Community Hospital is extremely proud of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition," hospital CEO Scott Berlucchi said in a press release. "Although Auburn Community Hospital is a small community hospital, we pride ourselves in delivering amazing care through the use of advanced technologies along with talented doctors and nurses to provide excellent care for our patients and our community. Our Information Technology organization led by Chris Ryan is second to none and continues to apply practical technological solutions to improve the care we offer our patients."

