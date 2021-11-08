Auburn hospital names new chief medical officer

Auburn Community Hospital has named an orthopaedic surgeon as its newest chief medical officer.

The hospital announced that Dr. Michael G. Wilson, a surgeon with Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists, is taking over the post vacated by Dr. Paul Fu, who has taken a position at a medical facility outside of Boston. Wilson has been on the ACH staff since May 2020, and has served as deputy chief medical officer. His surgical work focuses on general orthopedics with emphasis on traumatic injuries and foot and ankle problems.

"We are very grateful for Dr. Fu’s many accomplishments during his tenure at ACH and wish him and his young family well as they embark on a new chapter in their lives. We are pleased that Dr. Wilson has been working closely with Dr. Fu, and as such, he will be able to hit the ground running," said Scott Berlucchi, hospital president and CEO, in a press release. "Dr. Wilson not only has excellent clinical skills as an orthopaedic surgeon, but has excellent management experience."

Chief medical officers oversee a hospital's medical operations, ensuring all facets of medical care are integrated and focused on goals and processes that include quality, safety, credentialing, practice evaluation, mediation between administration and staff, clinic operation efficiency, and medical staff recruiting and development.

A native of California, Wilson completed his medical and residence training at the University of Southern California/Los Angeles County Medical Center. He became a fellow in adult orthopaedic reconstruction at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital. He then served as chief of orthopaedic surgery at West Roxbury Veteran’s Hospital and the Faulkner Hospital in Boston. He also was an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Harvard University and founded the Harvard Fellowship in Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Surgery in 1995.

Before coming to Auburn, Wilson worked at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, where for eight years he was chair of that hospital's surgery governance committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0