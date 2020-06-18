Auburn hospital: No visitors allowed yet, revised policy will be released soon

Despite an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week, visitation hasn't resumed at Auburn Community Hospital.
The hospital provided an update Thursday after having to turn people away because they thought visitation restarted. Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public affairs, told The Citizen on Tuesday that members of the hospital's COVID-19 task force would meet to consider changes to the visitation policy. But the restrictions that have been in place for three months weren't lifted.
Auburn Community Hospital suspended visitation in mid-March. There are exceptions. Pediatric patients may have a support person with them. Expectant mothers who are in labor may have a support person, too.
There are also exceptions for "imminent end-of-life situations" and patients with cognitive, developmental or intellectual disabilities.
Cuomo's order allows hospitals, at their discretion, to resume visitation. The hospitals must follow certain guidelines, including time-limited visits, screening visitors and requiring visitors to wear masks while they're in the hospital.
In a statement Thursday, the hospital said it is "eager to allow patients to have visitors while in the hospital." The hospital is planning to allow limited visitation with stringent safety precaution, the statement continues.
The state Department of Health sent guidance to the hospital. ACH said it is "moving as quickly as we can to implement and communicate expanded visitation options."
"We appreciate the understanding of families, and thank our care teams for supporting patients so well and keeping loved ones in touch while in-person visitation remains limited," the hospital said.
The hospital hopes to issue a revised visitor policy next week.
