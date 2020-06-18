Auburn hospital: No visitors allowed yet, revised policy will be released soon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week, visitation hasn't resumed at Auburn Community Hospital.

The hospital provided an update Thursday after having to turn people away because they thought visitation restarted. Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public affairs, told The Citizen on Tuesday that members of the hospital's COVID-19 task force would meet to consider changes to the visitation policy. But the restrictions that have been in place for three months weren't lifted.

Auburn Community Hospital suspended visitation in mid-March. There are exceptions. Pediatric patients may have a support person with them. Expectant mothers who are in labor may have a support person, too.

There are also exceptions for "imminent end-of-life situations" and patients with cognitive, developmental or intellectual disabilities.