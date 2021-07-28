Auburn hospital not considering COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees

The largest employer in Cayuga County is encouraging its 1,100 employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it hasn't adopted a mandate to require the shots.
Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Auburn Community Hospital, said Wednesday that a vaccine mandate for hospital staff is "not something that we're considering."
"We have a strong employee base that's been vaccinated," Chadderdon continued. "We'll continue to do more clinics. We communicate with our employees and any employee who hasn't been vaccinated knows that they can contact a number of departments in the hospital and we'll take care of them getting vaccinated."
According to Chadderdon, close to 80% of Auburn Community Hospital's employees are vaccinated. The state Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine tracker shows that 75% of the hospital's employees are fully vaccinated. The hospital was one of the first health care facilities in Cayuga County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after federal regulators approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in December.
With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, there is a push for vaccine mandates. A coalition of health care organizations, including the American Medical Association, released a joint statement asking hospitals and long-term care facilities to require employees to get vaccinated.
Earlier this month, St. Joseph's Health became the first hospital in central New York to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that patient-facing health care workers at state-run hospitals, including SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, must get vaccinated.
But, for now, Auburn Community Hospital won't go that far. It has contributed to central New York's high vaccination rate (82%) among hospital workers. Only the Capital Region's (88%) is higher.
Statewide, 72% of hospital workers are fully vaccinated.
Instead of mandates, Auburn will continue outreach to its employees and educating them about the vaccine. It will also hold clinics. The hospital partnered with its two unions, AFSCME and SEIU, and the Cayuga County Health Department to hold a clinic for employees and their families on Wednesday. Chadderdon said 17 people were vaccinated at the clinic.
"We're going to keep working at that," Chadderdon added. "We'd like to see 100%. That's good for our employees, it's good for our patients and it's good for the community."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.