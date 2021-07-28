Auburn hospital not considering COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees

The largest employer in Cayuga County is encouraging its 1,100 employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it hasn't adopted a mandate to require the shots.

Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Auburn Community Hospital, said Wednesday that a vaccine mandate for hospital staff is "not something that we're considering."

"We have a strong employee base that's been vaccinated," Chadderdon continued. "We'll continue to do more clinics. We communicate with our employees and any employee who hasn't been vaccinated knows that they can contact a number of departments in the hospital and we'll take care of them getting vaccinated."

According to Chadderdon, close to 80% of Auburn Community Hospital's employees are vaccinated. The state Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine tracker shows that 75% of the hospital's employees are fully vaccinated. The hospital was one of the first health care facilities in Cayuga County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after federal regulators approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in December.