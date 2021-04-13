Auburn hospital, nurses agree to 3-year contract

The previous contract between the hospital and nurses expired in July 2020. But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides paused negotiations.

In the last few months, 1199SEIU launched a public awareness campaign about the contract negotiations. A rally was held in February to build community support for the union members and their efforts to secure a new labor agreement.

Hospital officials didn't want to negotiate through the press, but they expressed willingness to engage in a "respectful and collaborative negotiating process in order to reach a prompt and fair resolution with our nurses, and also one that allows the hospital to continue to function in the community."

On Monday, with the ratification vote, a new contract was approved.

"Auburn Community Hospital prides itself on its history of union collaboration," said Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO. "We also recognize that the process of reaching an agreement during a contract negotiation is not always an easy one. We have enormous respect for our nurses because of their unwavering dedication and commitment to our patients and our community."

