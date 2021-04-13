Auburn hospital, nurses agree to 3-year contract

After pausing negotiations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Auburn Community Hospital and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.
The agreement covers more than 200 employees, including nurses at the hospital and Finger Lakes Center for Living, a nursing home operated by ACH. The nurses voted to ratify the contract on Monday.
The specific terms weren't disclosed, but the hospital and union said in a joint statement that the new contract "addresses wage increases and benefits, as well as staffing ratios at the 99-bed hospital."
Wages, benefits and staffing shortages were among the issues mentioned by nurses who spoke to The Citizen in January. They said the staffing shortages were a problem before COVID-19, but were exacerbated by the pandemic.
"We believe that this contract will improve staffing issues at our hospital and help ACH nurses provide excellent quality care to our community," said Alicyn Salato, a registered nurse in the hospital's coronary care unit and a member of 1199SEIU's bargaining committee.
Salato continued, "Our union appreciates the immense support we have been shown by elected officials and our neighbors during these unprecedented times. We look forward to working collaboratively with hospital management in the future to problem-solve issues as they arise."
The previous contract between the hospital and nurses expired in July 2020. But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides paused negotiations.
In the last few months, 1199SEIU launched a public awareness campaign about the contract negotiations. A rally was held in February to build community support for the union members and their efforts to secure a new labor agreement.
Hospital officials didn't want to negotiate through the press, but they expressed willingness to engage in a "respectful and collaborative negotiating process in order to reach a prompt and fair resolution with our nurses, and also one that allows the hospital to continue to function in the community."
On Monday, with the ratification vote, a new contract was approved.
"Auburn Community Hospital prides itself on its history of union collaboration," said Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO. "We also recognize that the process of reaching an agreement during a contract negotiation is not always an easy one. We have enormous respect for our nurses because of their unwavering dedication and commitment to our patients and our community."
