Nurses at Auburn Community Hospital and Finger Lakes Center for Living have a new contract.

The nurses, who are members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, ratified the new three-year agreement Thursday. In a joint release announcing the contract, the hospital and union noted that it includes "significant wage increases to adjust to market conditions." Both sides agree that the pay increases will help attract nurses to work at the hospital.

More information about the contract, which covers 233 employees at the hospital and nursing home, was not disclosed.

"Auburn Community Hospital prides itself on its history of union collaboration," said Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital. "We also recognize that the process of reaching an agreement during a contract negotiation is not always an easy one. We have enormous respect for our nurses because of their unwavering dedication and commitment to our patients and our community."

Brittany Alnutt, a registered nurse who served on the negotiating committee, said the nurses "worked diligently in conjunction with management to come to an agreement that would reflect the loyalty and dedication we all have for quality and safe patient care for the Auburn community."

It is the second contract announced this week affecting a local health care facility. Loretto, which operates The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, agreed to a multi-year contract with nurses represented by 1199SEIU.

According to details provided by the union, the nurses will receive 4% annual raises for the next three years.