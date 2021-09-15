Auburn hospital, nursing homes balance COVID-19 vaccine mandate, potential staff losses

"We're doing the best we can to meet the challenge, which is not easy in the current environment," Sheps said. "There is a national shortage of health care workers, specifically nurses and aides. We are constantly looking for staff, even before the pandemic, due to this national shortage. But this is certainly only aggravating that need."

Northwoods isn't alone. The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn has 350 employees. Julie Sheedy, chief marketing and engagement officer for Loretto, which operates the nursing home, wrote in an email to The Citizen that 86.5% of employees are either fully vaccinated or received their first dose. (The state's data, as of Monday, shows the facility's employee vaccination rate is 80.6%.)

Based on Loretto's figures, nearly 50 employees aren't vaccinated. The Commons, according to Sheedy, is encouraging the remaining staff to get vaccinated. There are daily meetings to answer questions about the vaccines and employees have access to medical directors.

But there is a strong possibility that some employees will leave rather than get the shots. Sheedy said Loretto has developed contingency staffing plans.