Auburn hospital opens clinic for respiratory illnesses, COVID-19 screening

Auburn Community Hospital will conduct COVID-19 screening and care for patients with respiratory illnesses at a new clinic that opened this week.

The hospital received approval from the state Department of Health to open the site at the former Cayuga County Nursing Home. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Doctors and nurses from the hospital will staff the clinic.

It's an appointment-only clinic. People with symptoms of respiratory illnesses will be referred to the clinic after consulting with their primary care physician, an urgent care center or the Cayuga County Health Department. You can't show up to the clinic without an appointment.

According to a news release from the hospital, the purpose of the clinic is to "provide a care setting for patients who do not require emergent or urgent care from going to the emergency room, urgent care centers and physician offices."

Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital, said centralizing patients with respiratory illnesses will help prevent surges at the emergency room and local urgent care centers.