Auburn hospital ready for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge

While Auburn hospital isn't part of a hospital network like some other facilities, it does have relationships with nearby hospitals. Chadderdon shared that the hospital took patients from SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse when they had a growing number of admissions. But the Auburn hospital's ability to accept those patients is based on the COVID situation locally.

"The numbers in Cayuga County continue to rise, which is disconcerting to us and we're closely coordinating care and information with the (Cayuga County Health Department)," Chadderdon said. "We talk probably every day, so we have a good sense of the numbers and where people are, how many are quarantined or in the hospital."

What especially concerns the hospital is a post-Thanksgiving spike. Public health experts warned of more cases because of the holiday. Before Thanksgiving, residents were asked to limit gatherings to people in their household. Gatherings involving people from multiple households have been sources of spread.

It's still early, but state and local officials believe there will be more cases in the next several days.

"We've seen other holidays and things like Halloween where spikes did occur," Chadderdon said. "We're expecting one and so we're prepared."