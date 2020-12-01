Auburn hospital ready for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge

Following Thanksgiving, Auburn Community Hospital is one of several New York hospitals preparing for increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced some directives and a new strategy for combating the surge in COVID-19 cases. There has been a statewide spike in confirmed cases and hospitalizations. In Cayuga County, there were more than 400 new cases in November. The county ended the month with 15 residents hospitalized due to the virus.
Cuomo's plan includes addressing staff shortages by asking retired doctors and nurses to come back to work on a temporary basis. Hospital networks are encouraged to balance patients among facilities so that one hospital doesn't get overwhelmed. Regions must have emergency field hospital plans, and individual hospitals need plans to add 50% of their bed capacity in case there is a surge.
Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Auburn Community Hospital, told The Citizen Tuesday that the hospital has been contacting retired employees to increase its staffing levels. He noted that was part of the hospital's surge plan before the state issued its directive. The hospital, he said, has faced staff shortages "from time to time."
The mandate for hospitals to add more beds isn't new. This was a statewide requirement early in the pandemic and the hospital purchased new beds so that it could be ready if there was an influx of COVID patients. The hospital has 99 beds. With surge capacity, the total increases to 149 beds.
While Auburn hospital isn't part of a hospital network like some other facilities, it does have relationships with nearby hospitals. Chadderdon shared that the hospital took patients from SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse when they had a growing number of admissions. But the Auburn hospital's ability to accept those patients is based on the COVID situation locally.
"The numbers in Cayuga County continue to rise, which is disconcerting to us and we're closely coordinating care and information with the (Cayuga County Health Department)," Chadderdon said. "We talk probably every day, so we have a good sense of the numbers and where people are, how many are quarantined or in the hospital."
What especially concerns the hospital is a post-Thanksgiving spike. Public health experts warned of more cases because of the holiday. Before Thanksgiving, residents were asked to limit gatherings to people in their household. Gatherings involving people from multiple households have been sources of spread.
It's still early, but state and local officials believe there will be more cases in the next several days.
"We've seen other holidays and things like Halloween where spikes did occur," Chadderdon said. "We're expecting one and so we're prepared."
The hospital has protocols in place for treating COVID patients. If someone comes to the emergency department with symptoms of the virus, they have to inform the staff before entering the hospital. A nurse wearing personal protective equipment will greet the patient and remain with them during their course of treatment. Patients are usually placed in a negative pressure room in the emergency department. If they need to be admitted, the hospital has a floor with negative pressure rooms that are used to treat patients with the virus.
If they aren't seriously ill, they are placed in mandatory isolation and monitored by the health department.
There are challenges for smaller hospitals like Auburn. Chadderdon said that's because of the distance between the hospital and larger facilities in the region. But the hospital is confident that it has a strong surge plan if more cases emerge and great relationships with other hospitals, such as Upstate.
Communication is a key part of that surge plan. There are calls with the staff to provide updates, including the latest county and regional metrics.
"Everyone knows what everybody else is doing," Chadderdon said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
