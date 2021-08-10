Auburn hospital reduces visiting hours due to COVID-19 spike

Auburn Community Hospital will reduce its visitation hours as COVID-19 cases rise in Cayuga County.
Visiting hours will be limited to 4 to 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday, according to the hospital. Patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day. Visitors must be age 18 and older.
Visitors must wear masks in the hospital and will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance.
The policy hasn't changed for visitors to the hospital's behavioral health unit. The visiting hours are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The hospital is changing its policy due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The Cayuga County Health Department has reported 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases in August. Based on the case rate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Cayuga as a county with "substantial" COVID-19 transmission.
"This will be implemented out of an abundance of caution for our patients and employees given the uptick in COVID cases in the county and the fact that in Cayuga County, 39,770 people (51.9%) have received at least one (vaccine dose) and 37,472 (48.9%) are fully vaccinated," the hospital said.
Other parts of the hospital's visitation policy remain unchanged. For same-day surgery patients, one visitor is allowed and there is no restriction on visiting hours. Visitors may see the patient during the admission process and after recovery, but are asked to either wait in a designated area or outside of the building during the procedure.
Pregnant women in labor or delivery may have two support people, including a doula. There are no restrictions on visiting hours. Support persons will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive unless they have proof of vaccination.
Emergency department visitation is permitted — a patient may have one adult age 18 and older accompany them in the hospital. There is no restriction on visiting hours, but visitors may be asked to wait outside if the waiting room is crowded.
For physician offices within the hospital, one visitor may join the patient for their appointment.
There are exceptions to the hospital's visitation policy for certain patients. Pediatric patients may have two support persons with them at all times and those individuals are allowed to rotate. Patients with developmental or intellectual disabilities, or patients with dementia or other cognitive impairments, may have one support person with them during their hospital stay. An additional visitor is allowed during visiting hours.
Patients in imminent end-of-life situations may have two support persons in their room.
