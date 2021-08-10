Auburn hospital reduces visiting hours due to COVID-19 spike

Other parts of the hospital's visitation policy remain unchanged. For same-day surgery patients, one visitor is allowed and there is no restriction on visiting hours. Visitors may see the patient during the admission process and after recovery, but are asked to either wait in a designated area or outside of the building during the procedure.

Pregnant women in labor or delivery may have two support people, including a doula. There are no restrictions on visiting hours. Support persons will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive unless they have proof of vaccination.

Emergency department visitation is permitted — a patient may have one adult age 18 and older accompany them in the hospital. There is no restriction on visiting hours, but visitors may be asked to wait outside if the waiting room is crowded.

For physician offices within the hospital, one visitor may join the patient for their appointment.