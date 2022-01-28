Auburn hospital resumes elective surgeries after state-mandated pause

Auburn Community Hospital received clearance from the state Department of Health to resume elective surgeries, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Matthew Chadderdon, ACH's vice president of marketing and public affairs, told The Citizen that the hospital was given permission to resume elective surgeries on Wednesday.

Auburn was one of 40 hospitals directed by the state to halt elective surgeries due to bed capacity and staffing levels amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state-mandated pause lasted for more than two weeks.

For Auburn hospital, there were two factors that led to the postponement of certain non-essential procedures. Chadderdon said in a statement on Jan. 8 that several health care workers, including doctors and nurses, were out sick. There was also a high census at the hospital because, according to Chadderdon, a "significant amount of people" delayed seeking medical care, which resulted in longer hospital stays.

With low staffing levels and a high number of patients, Auburn fell below the 10% staffed bed capacity threshold — the point at which the state will direct hospitals to halt elective surgeries.

Auburn hospital did not expect to be on the list for long. Chadderdon told The Citizen earlier this month that they were already rescheduling surgeries to prepare for when the state would allow the procedures to proceed.

