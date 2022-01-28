 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HEALTH CARE

Auburn hospital resumes elective surgeries after state-mandated pause

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn Community Hospital

Auburn Community Hospital

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn Community Hospital received clearance from the state Department of Health to resume elective surgeries, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Friday. 

Matthew Chadderdon, ACH's vice president of marketing and public affairs, told The Citizen that the hospital was given permission to resume elective surgeries on Wednesday. 

Auburn was one of 40 hospitals directed by the state to halt elective surgeries due to bed capacity and staffing levels amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state-mandated pause lasted for more than two weeks. 

For Auburn hospital, there were two factors that led to the postponement of certain non-essential procedures. Chadderdon said in a statement on Jan. 8 that several health care workers, including doctors and nurses, were out sick. There was also a high census at the hospital because, according to Chadderdon, a "significant amount of people" delayed seeking medical care, which resulted in longer hospital stays. 

People are also reading…

With low staffing levels and a high number of patients, Auburn fell below the 10% staffed bed capacity threshold — the point at which the state will direct hospitals to halt elective surgeries. 

Auburn hospital did not expect to be on the list for long. Chadderdon told The Citizen earlier this month that they were already rescheduling surgeries to prepare for when the state would allow the procedures to proceed. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: NY Gov. Hochul extends vaccine-or-mask policy through Feb. 10

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News