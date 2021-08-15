Auburn hospital: Some Thruway bus crash victims discharged

Most of the passengers who were injured in a bus crash on the Thruway near Weedsport and transported to Auburn Community Hospital have been treated and discharged.
Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesman for the hospital, said Sunday it received 28 of the 57 people who were hurt in the crash. Twenty of the patients have been released.
Seven patients were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment, while one person was moved to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Chadderdon told The Citizen on Saturday that injuries ranged from minor to serious.
For the patients who were discharged from Auburn hospital, Chadderdon said the Red Cross assisted them with hotel accommodations, clothing and food.
"The crisis response system worked flawlessly," he added.
Darryl Geddes, a spokesman for Upstate University Hospital, said the hospital started receiving patients at 1:53 p.m. Saturday. By 3:30 p.m., there were approximately 30 patients who were injured in the bus crash.
There is no update from Upstate on how many of the patients were admitted or discharged. Geddes said a make-shift hotel was set up in one of the Upstate's ambulatory buildings for individuals who were brought to the hospital by ambulance. The passengers, who stayed at the hospital overnight, slept on cots and were provided breakfast.
When Upstate received the call notifying the hospital of a mass casualty incident, the hospital activated its incident command to assess its bed capability, staffing needs and supplies, Geddes said.
"Upstate drills for these types of mass casualty incidents, and actually had a drill that dealt with a fictitious plane crash Friday," he said.
The crash occurred Saturday afternoon about a mile west of the Weedsport Thruway exit. The 57-passenger bus owned by JTR Transportation, a Poughkeepsie-based charter bus company, was traveling westbound when it went off the road and rolled over.
The driver has been identified as Fermin P. Vasquez, 66, of Wingdale. Vasquez was sent to Upstate University Hospital for treatment of "various injuries," according to the state police.
There was a large emergency response to the crash. Several ambulances and fire trucks were at the scene. Air ambulances were also used to transport some patients.
The crash caused lengthy delays for Thruway motorists. Both westbound lanes were closed as emergency crews transported passengers to area hospitals. One lane reopened more than an hour after the crash. By Saturday evening, both lanes reopened.
The New York State Police is investigating the crash. Anyone who has information about the accident should contact Investigator Brad Holcomb at (315) 539-3530.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.