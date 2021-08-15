Auburn hospital: Some Thruway bus crash victims discharged

Most of the passengers who were injured in a bus crash on the Thruway near Weedsport and transported to Auburn Community Hospital have been treated and discharged.

Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesman for the hospital, said Sunday it received 28 of the 57 people who were hurt in the crash. Twenty of the patients have been released.

Seven patients were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment, while one person was moved to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

+6 Bus crashes near Weedsport Thruway exit, injuring 57 people A bus carrying 57 people rolled over Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway near W…

Chadderdon told The Citizen on Saturday that injuries ranged from minor to serious.

For the patients who were discharged from Auburn hospital, Chadderdon said the Red Cross assisted them with hotel accommodations, clothing and food.

"The crisis response system worked flawlessly," he added.

Darryl Geddes, a spokesman for Upstate University Hospital, said the hospital started receiving patients at 1:53 p.m. Saturday. By 3:30 p.m., there were approximately 30 patients who were injured in the bus crash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}