Auburn hospital suspends visitation due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Auburn hospital suspends visitation due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus 5.JPG

Auburn Community Hospital

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in Cayuga County, Auburn Community Hospital has decided to suspend visitation. 

The hospital announced Monday that visitation is suspended effective immediately. There are exceptions for end-of-life situations, child patients, women who are in labor and individuals with cognitive, developmental or intellectual disabilities. 

"Unfortunately, the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased significantly in Cayuga County to the point where hospital leadership in conjunction with the Cayuga County Health Department and the NYS Department of Health has decided to suspend visitation until further notice," the hospital wrote in a statement. 

The statement continues, "The hospital has a responsibility to protect the health and safety of our patients and our employees, and will only reopen visitation when ACH feels it is safe to do so." 

Cayuga County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in three days last week. There has been a 44% increase in the county's total number of confirmed cases since mid-September. During that span, there have been 84 new cases. 

There have been 51 new cases in October, which is Cayuga County's highest monthly total since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Along with the increase in cases, there have been more hospitalizations. On Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department reported six hospitalizations — the most in a single day for the county. That number was down to four by Friday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

