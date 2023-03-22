Auburn Community Hospital implemented an action plan on Friday and notified the state Department of Health after testing found elevated levels of Legionella, a bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, in its water system.

According to the hospital, the tests showed "some unexpected abnormalities compared to previous tests we performed over the course of the last several years." Health care facilities are required to test for Legionella annually, but Auburn Community Hospital opts for quarterly testing.

The state Department of Health requires health care facilities to take action and resample water systems if at least 30% of samples contain Legionella. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that the initial results were above that threshold.

Since learning the test results, Auburn Community Hospital has resampled its water systems and sent the samples to two New York state-approved labs for testing. The hospital says the results will not be known for a week to 10 days.

The hospital's action plan also included notifying patients and staff, providing bottled water to employees and patients, flushing the water system daily and not allowing showers until filters are installed.

"We will continue with our protocol until new test results are received and regularly communicate any new information and keep New York state informed daily," hospital officials said in a statement. They added that the state Department of Health supports its action plan.

Patients are being monitored, but the hospital said "there is no impact" as of Wednesday.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious form of pneumonia that can develop when an individual breathes in water droplets containing Legionella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The symptoms include a cough, fever, muscle aches, shortness of breath and headache.

The illness can be treated with antibiotics and most people who contract Legionnaires' disease will recover. The CDC says about one in 10 people who get Legionnaires' will die from the infection.

The cause of the suspected increase in Legionella at Auburn hospital has not been determined, but one possibility is the multiple construction projects happening at the facility. Construction can disrupt the water system and lead to elevated levels of the bacteria.