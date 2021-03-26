Auburn hospital taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Auburn Community Hospital is accepting appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the hospital auditorium.

On its Facebook page, the hospital said that new eligibility categories now include anyone age 50 and older and that people seeking vaccinations must have proof of eligibility established by the state Department of Health and complete the state COVID-19 vaccine form.

To see if there are appointments available or to be put on the wait list, email your information and eligibility details to reminders@auburnhospital.org or leave a message at (315) 253-1725.

For vaccine appointments:

• All attendees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and temperature.

• If you are ill, cancel your appointment by calling the information contact number.

• Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. The hospital will bill your insurance for administration of the vaccine, but there is no charge for the vaccine itself.