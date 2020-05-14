Auburn hospital to be part of gratitude flyover

On Saturday, May 16, the National Warplane Museum in Livingston County will present Operation Thanks From Above, a flyover to show appreciation to first responders, health care workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. And Auburn Community Hospital will be on the itinerary.
The flyover is scheduled to pass over the 17 Lansing St. hospital at about 2:25 p.m., the museum said. The flyover should also be visible from the village of Cayuga at about 2:22 p.m., and Skaneateles at 2:27 p.m. The flyover is also planning to loiter over the Syracuse area, and its hospitals, from about 2:31 to 2:40 p.m. The museum recommends looking to the skies about 10 minutes before the scheduled time in case there are any changes. It will also provide a tracking app available through facebook.com/rocairshow and nationalwarplanemuseum.com.
The flyover will be led by a Douglas C-47 named Whiskey 7.
"The values associated with Whiskey 7 for which we are so blessed to be the custodians, is already associated by the general public with ideals such as bravery, sacrifice, honor and hope. It is our intention to put this brand and these ideals to good use by saying 'Thanks from Above' to our first responders and essential workers," the museum said in a news release.
For more information, including donation and sponsorship opportunities, email todd.cameron@nationalwarplanemuseum.com or call (585) 281-3738.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.