Auburn hospital to be part of gratitude flyover

On Saturday, May 16, the National Warplane Museum in Livingston County will present Operation Thanks From Above, a flyover to show appreciation to first responders, health care workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. And Auburn Community Hospital will be on the itinerary.

The flyover is scheduled to pass over the 17 Lansing St. hospital at about 2:25 p.m., the museum said. The flyover should also be visible from the village of Cayuga at about 2:22 p.m., and Skaneateles at 2:27 p.m. The flyover is also planning to loiter over the Syracuse area, and its hospitals, from about 2:31 to 2:40 p.m. The museum recommends looking to the skies about 10 minutes before the scheduled time in case there are any changes. It will also provide a tracking app available through facebook.com/rocairshow and nationalwarplanemuseum.com.

The flyover will be led by a Douglas C-47 named Whiskey 7.