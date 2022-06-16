Auburn hospital to decide on expanding visiting hours 'in the next few weeks'

As COVID-19 transmission rates decrease, Auburn Community Hospital will review whether to alter its visitation policy.

Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's spokesperson, told The Citizen on Wednesday that the facility's COVID response team, which is comprised of doctors, nurses and infection control experts, set a benchmark — a 7-day average positivity rate of less than 5% for 14 consecutive days in Cayuga County — for expanding visiting hours.

According to Chadderdon, the county's positivity rate dropped below 5% on June 3. It has remained below that rate for the last 13 days.

"The COVID response team will review the community infection rates along with other factors and make a decision regarding the expansion of visiting hours in the hospital in the next few weeks," he said.

The hospital's current policy limits visiting hours to two hours, from 4 to 6 p.m., for patients on 2M, 3M, 4C and the critical care unit. There is also a limit of one visitor per day.

Other units within the hospital have different policies. The visiting period for the behavioral health unit is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., while there is no restriction on visiting hours for patients in the emergency department, those underdoing same-day surgery or patients in labor and delivery.

There are certain exceptions to the visitation policy. Pediatric patients may have two visitors with them at all times and the visitors are allowed to rotate. One support person may accompany a patient with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and the patient may have an additional visitor during the hospital's visitation period.

For end-of-life situations, two visitors may remain with the patient.

Cayuga County Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini raised questions about the hospital's visitation policy during a health and human services committee meeting on June 9. She recalled attending nursing classes at Cayuga Community College and learning the importance of family members in helping patients recover.

"There is a huge impact on healing with having our people around us," she said, adding that she views Auburn hospital's visitation policy as "an issue that is causing maybe extended care to be required."

Ruffini thought the hospital's policy was due to a state or local directive, but Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said she thinks it's part of the hospital's infectious disease control approach. Cuddy agreed with Ruffini that "the emotional toll is significant."

New York does not have a statewide directive requiring hospitals to maintain certain visitation policies. Hospitals have set their own visitation policies due to COVID-19.

While transmission rates are down, there are residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Seven patients are receiving treatment at Auburn and Syracuse hospitals, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

"Many factors must be considered when determining the expansion of visiting hours including the number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID, the risk posed to staff and patients, as well as mandatory mask compliance by the public while in the hospital," Chadderdon said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

