Auburn hospital to host asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic

Another no-cost coronavirus clinic for people without symptoms has been scheduled in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Monday announced that Auburn Community Hospital will host a no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Attendees will enter the testing area using the hospital's helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

This is an appointment-only clinic, with instructions on a portal system to access results provided after the test.

A previously announced no-cost, rapid test clinic will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Emerson Park on Tuesday, Dec. 15. That rapid testing clinic is also for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms. The clinic will take place at the Emerson Park Pavilion located at 6843 E. Lake Road in Owasco.

To attend the clinics, you must have an appointment. Appointments can be made at cayugacounty.us/health. On that page, click the "COVID-19 Clinics" button.

When scheduling the appointment, you should include your legal name, home address, email address and insurance information. If the policy is in another person, then you should include their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the appropriate fields.