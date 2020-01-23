Auburn hospital to open cancer treatment center

"They can't wait for this to happen," he said on Thursday.

ACH President and CEO Scott Berlucchi called the new cancer center "one of the most significant services we will provide to our community in the history of Auburn Community Hospital.”

He also remarked on the need for locally based cancer treatment in the community. "The challenges with being diagnosed with ... and treated for cancer are incredibly difficult. But when you have to add in the logistics of driving to Syracuse and receiving treatment and then having to drive back to Cayuga County, it makes the treatment plan even more challenging."

The new cancer center is starting with medical oncology and hematology services, but there are plans for future phases of the project that would incorporate additional treatment options, including radiation oncology.

ACH also is emphasizing the quality that Upstate Cancer Center brings to the operation. Upstate is ranked in the top 20% of cancer care programs nationally by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, is the only program accredited by that organization in central New York and is also among 1% percent that organization's accredited cancer programs earn four straight Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Patients at the new center will be considered patients of ACH, so billing will be handled locally. At the same time, they can easily be referred to Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse and they will have the same level of case review as patients getting oncology treatment in Syracuse.

