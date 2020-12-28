Auburn hospital to postpone elective surgeries due to uptick in COVID-19 patients

Auburn Community Hospital will voluntarily postpone elective surgeries due to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients at the facility.

Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public affairs, said Monday that the hospital is preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients after Christmas.

"This allows us, obviously, to take care of the patients we have in house and make sure that we have the appropriate staffing to do that," he said.

The temporary suspension of elective surgeries will be reassessed on Jan. 4, Chadderdon added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday that there are 43 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, the most hospitalizations in the county during the pandemic. Hospitalizations have more than tripled in less than three weeks.

Auburn Community Hospital already expanded its capacity after the state Department of Health directed hospitals to increase capacity by 25%. Auburn has 99 beds, but for the purposes of the surge an 84-bed capacity was used to calculate the number of additional beds needed to meet the surge requirements. Based on the 84-bed total, the hospital increased its capacity to 105 beds.