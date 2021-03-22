Auburn hospital to reopen to visitors

Auburn Community Hospital announced Monday that it will loosen its restrictions on visitation beginning Wednesday, March 24, as cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in the area.
The hospital will begin allowing one visitor 18 or older per admitted patient per day, according to a news release. The visitor must remain in the room of the patient.
Visitors to inpatient units must use the designated door on the first level of the parking garage to enter and exit the facility. Inpatient visits will be four hours or less per day.
Patients undergoing one-day surgery may be accompanied by someone during admission and discharge; visitors must wait outside of the building during the procedure.
Hospital visitation hours are 2 to 6 p.m. For the Behavioral Health Unit, visitation hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Emergency room visitors may remain with patients for the duration of their ER stay, but they may be asked to wait outside until the patient is called into an exam room due to the limited capacity of the waiting room. Visitors may also be asked to leave during any medical procedures.
In the maternity department, patients will continue to be allowed one support person and a certified doula if applicable. The support person must be masked, and can be present during labor and delivery, and after birth.
Visitors must wear masks at all times and complete a screening that includes a form and a temperature check. Visitors will receive bands they must wear throughout their visits.
If a patient has or is suspected of having COVID-19, the visitor must also wear personal protective equipment, including gloves, gown, mask and face shield.
Exceptions may be allowed on a case-by-case basis, including special needs, maternity, pediatric patients and end-of-life situations, pending leadership approval. The hospital retains the right to change its visitation policy based on COVID-19 concerns and the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.
Visitation at the hospital has been suspended since October, when cases of COVID-19 began rising in the Cayuga County area for the second time.
For more information, call the hospital at (315) 255-7011 or visit auburnhospital.org.