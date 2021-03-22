Auburn hospital to reopen to visitors

Auburn Community Hospital announced Monday that it will loosen its restrictions on visitation beginning Wednesday, March 24, as cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in the area.

The hospital will begin allowing one visitor 18 or older per admitted patient per day, according to a news release. The visitor must remain in the room of the patient.

Visitors to inpatient units must use the designated door on the first level of the parking garage to enter and exit the facility. Inpatient visits will be four hours or less per day.

Patients undergoing one-day surgery may be accompanied by someone during admission and discharge; visitors must wait outside of the building during the procedure.

Hospital visitation hours are 2 to 6 p.m. For the Behavioral Health Unit, visitation hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Emergency room visitors may remain with patients for the duration of their ER stay, but they may be asked to wait outside until the patient is called into an exam room due to the limited capacity of the waiting room. Visitors may also be asked to leave during any medical procedures.

