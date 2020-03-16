You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Auburn hospital to restrict visitors amid coronavirus pandemic
alert

Auburn hospital to restrict visitors amid coronavirus pandemic

Auburn Community Hospital

Auburn Community Hospital.

 SHouse1

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Auburn Community Hospital will impose restrictions on visitation due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

No visitors will be allowed with two exceptions. For outpatient visits, one healthy adult may accompany the patient and sit in the waiting area or they may provide contact information to be notified when the patient is ready for discharge — an option that's highly recommended by the hospital. 

Any outpatient visitors will be required to complete a health screening before entry. 

There is also an exception for emergency room visitors. After completing a mandated health screening, a healthy adult may accompany the patient during an emergency room visit. The visitor must remain in the patient room, according to the hospital. 

The hospital said in its release that it does not have a case of the coronavirus. 

"This is precautionary and making sure that we're not bringing anything into the hospital that could cause a problem," said Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public affairs. 

No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Cayuga County, but COVID-19 is present in central New York. Two Onondaga County residents tested positive for the virus. There are two confirmed cases in Tompkins County. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News