Auburn hospital to restrict visitors amid coronavirus pandemic

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Auburn Community Hospital will impose restrictions on visitation due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

No visitors will be allowed with two exceptions. For outpatient visits, one healthy adult may accompany the patient and sit in the waiting area or they may provide contact information to be notified when the patient is ready for discharge — an option that's highly recommended by the hospital.

Any outpatient visitors will be required to complete a health screening before entry.

There is also an exception for emergency room visitors. After completing a mandated health screening, a healthy adult may accompany the patient during an emergency room visit. The visitor must remain in the patient room, according to the hospital.

The hospital said in its release that it does not have a case of the coronavirus.

"This is precautionary and making sure that we're not bringing anything into the hospital that could cause a problem," said Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public affairs.

No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Cayuga County, but COVID-19 is present in central New York. Two Onondaga County residents tested positive for the virus. There are two confirmed cases in Tompkins County.

