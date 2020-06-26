Auburn hospital to resume visitation July 1

After more than three months with restrictions on visitation, Auburn Community Hospital will open to visitors next week.
The hospital informed the state Department of Health that it will resume visitation on Wednesday, July 1. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in mid-June that hospitals could reopen to visitors, but the leadership team at Auburn hospital wanted to develop a plan before allowing visitation again.
While visitation will resume, there will be restrictions in place. Visiting hours will be from 2 to 6 p.m. daily and limited to one visitor per patient, per day. The visitor must be age 18 or older and remain in the patient's room.
An entrance and exit have been designated for visitors. The door is on the first level of the parking garage. Visitation will be limited to no more than four hours and an announcement will be made 15 minutes before the visiting period ends notifying visitors that they must leave the hospital.
When visitors enter the hospital, they will receive a band and must be wearing a mask. If they don't have a mask, they will be provided with a cloth mask. A mask must be worn at all times in the hospital. If visitors don't comply, they may be asked to leave.
Visitors will be screened when they enter the hospital. The screenings will include asking visitors if they've experienced any COVID-19 symptoms and their temperature will be checked.
Hospital staff will also ask visitors for a valid driver's license or other identification. They must supply other information, including how they can be contacted and the patient they are visiting.
There will be exceptions, according to the hospital, for patients with special needs, women in delivery or labor, pediatric patients and patients in immediate end-of-life situations. The hospital will keep a log of these visitors, too.
Auburn hospital restricted visitation in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were exceptions that allowed support persons to visit patients, but most visitation was prohibited.
"Throughout this pandemic, ACH's first priority was to protect the health and safety of our patients and employees," said Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO. "This will not change as we open the hospital to visitors. We have tried to strike a balance with our health and safety measures and our patients' desire to see friends and family as part of the recovery process. We want the community to be aware that although visitation will be allowed, we will strictly enforce our visitor policy."
