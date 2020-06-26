Auburn hospital to resume visitation July 1

Visitors will be screened when they enter the hospital. The screenings will include asking visitors if they've experienced any COVID-19 symptoms and their temperature will be checked.

Hospital staff will also ask visitors for a valid driver's license or other identification. They must supply other information, including how they can be contacted and the patient they are visiting.

There will be exceptions, according to the hospital, for patients with special needs, women in delivery or labor, pediatric patients and patients in immediate end-of-life situations. The hospital will keep a log of these visitors, too.

Auburn hospital restricted visitation in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were exceptions that allowed support persons to visit patients, but most visitation was prohibited.

"Throughout this pandemic, ACH's first priority was to protect the health and safety of our patients and employees," said Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO. "This will not change as we open the hospital to visitors. We have tried to strike a balance with our health and safety measures and our patients' desire to see friends and family as part of the recovery process. We want the community to be aware that although visitation will be allowed, we will strictly enforce our visitor policy."

