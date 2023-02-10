As the state Department of Health lifts its COVID-19 pandemic-era mandate requiring masks in health care facilities, Auburn Community Hospital says it will keep its mask rules in place.

In an email provided to The Citizen, the hospital said it will "continue to require the wearing of face coverings in all of our facilities until further notice."

The mask mandate covers the hospital and its affiliated offices, according to the email. ACH operates a nursing home, Finger Lakes Center for Living, and several medical offices in the Auburn area.

During the pandemic, the state Department of Health required masks to be worn in health care facilities. The rule covered all patients, staff and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The requirement is scheduled to end on Sunday. Dr. James McDonald, the acting state health commissioner, has said that the department will not renew the mask mandate.

The end of the requirement does not mean masks will disappear from health care facilities. In the email to staff, Auburn hospital officials wrote that the state Department of Health has said that "individuals hospitals and health care facilities may still require masks based on COVID community levels."

COVID is still present in the community. The Cayuga County Health Department reported 27 residents are hospitalized with COVID. Auburn hospital has been at or near its bed capacity for most of the winter due to patients who have COVID, other respiratory illnesses or the flu.

"Our ACH COVID Response Team and medical leadership will review options, and the official guidance before deciding on any change in policy," they added. "Until then, we will continue to require masking in all of our facilities."