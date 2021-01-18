Auburn hospital's COVID-19 vaccination performance, explained

There were two seemingly conflicting charts shown during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
One, which highlighted the best and worst performers for deploying the vaccinations, listed Auburn Community Hospital as among the best, with 100% of its first vaccine doses administered.
Minutes later, another chart was shown that identified Auburn Community Hospital as the hospital in central New York with the lowest percentage of its employees (54.5%) receiving the vaccine.
Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs for Auburn Community Hospital, said Monday that the hospital received 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. That would be enough to vaccinate about 85% of the hospital's 1,179 employees.
But the hospital had to set aside 700 of the 1,000 doses for community members, according to Chadderdon. These inoculations were used for health care workers, first responders and other individuals who are eligible in phases 1A and 1B.
The remaining 300 doses were for hospital employees. Chadderdon confirmed what Cuomo revealed during his briefing — that Auburn Community Hospital has used 100% of its allocated doses.
It's the second chart that Chadderdon says lacks certain data. He thinks more employees than 54.5% have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Auburn, like other hospitals in the state, uses the Health Electronic Response Data System to report its data. The number of employees who have been vaccinated, Chadderdon says, doesn't include 72 employees who received the Pfizer vaccine at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The first doses were administered for those employees before Auburn hospital received its first allotment.
Other employees, namely doctors and nurses who work on a per diem basis, received their first doses at other locations. Like the employees who were inoculated at Upstate, they aren't included in Auburn's count.
"The data that goes into our HERDS reports isn't completely accurate," Chadderdon said. "In fact, we have more employees vaccinated than would be included in that report because of employees who may have been vaccinated in other places."
If the employees who were vaccinated elsewhere are included in the count, Chadderdon believes that Auburn would be closer to other hospitals in the region. Crouse Hospital in Syracuse has vaccinated 76% of its employees. Two-thirds of Upstate's workers have received the vaccine.
There are some employees at Auburn Community Hospital who couldn't get the vaccine due to preexisting conditions. Chadderdon said "a number of employees" have declined the vaccine.
For the employees who choose not to get vaccinated, there is an education program that answers frequently asked questions and addresses false statements and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. The goal of the program is to ensure employees make an "educated decision," Chadderdon said.
This week, employees who received their first dose of the vaccine will get their second shots. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines approved by federal regulators require two doses given a few weeks apart.
The hospital also requested 500 more doses to administer more vaccinations. Chadderdon said they hope to get the shipment this week and that will help get more employees vaccinated.
"Clearly we're doing the right thing in being very successful in terms of the number of people that we are vaccinating," Chadderdon added. "We are getting all of our vaccines in arms."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.