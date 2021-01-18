Auburn hospital's COVID-19 vaccination performance, explained

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn, like other hospitals in the state, uses the Health Electronic Response Data System to report its data. The number of employees who have been vaccinated, Chadderdon says, doesn't include 72 employees who received the Pfizer vaccine at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The first doses were administered for those employees before Auburn hospital received its first allotment.

Other employees, namely doctors and nurses who work on a per diem basis, received their first doses at other locations. Like the employees who were inoculated at Upstate, they aren't included in Auburn's count.

"The data that goes into our HERDS reports isn't completely accurate," Chadderdon said. "In fact, we have more employees vaccinated than would be included in that report because of employees who may have been vaccinated in other places."

If the employees who were vaccinated elsewhere are included in the count, Chadderdon believes that Auburn would be closer to other hospitals in the region. Crouse Hospital in Syracuse has vaccinated 76% of its employees. Two-thirds of Upstate's workers have received the vaccine.

There are some employees at Auburn Community Hospital who couldn't get the vaccine due to preexisting conditions. Chadderdon said "a number of employees" have declined the vaccine.