Auburn hotel manager accused of racial discrimination in video

The general manager of the Days Inn in Auburn has been accused of refusing a room to a Filipino customer in July, and using racist language related to the COVID-19 pandemic while doing so.

Benito Dingle, of Las Vegas, reserved a room for three nights at the downtown Auburn hotel beginning July 28, he told The Citizen. He made the reservation using travel service Priceline in June.

When Dingle went to check into the hotel July 28, however, a male staff member at the desk abruptly told him that there were no clean rooms at the hotel and that he should leave.

Dingle said the staff member told him, "Expedia is China," seemingly under the impression Dingle used that service to reserve his room.

Dingle came to the area to attend a family reunion. With him at the Days Inn was his sister, who lives in Auburn and is also Filipino. She tried to resolve the situation but was met with the same response, she told The Citizen on the condition of anonymity. The staff member mentioned the government and COVID-19, she said, and threw his keys at her, asking if she wanted to buy the hotel.

During the incident, she and Dingle said, a white couple without a reservation approached the desk for a room. The staff member immediately provided them one.