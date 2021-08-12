Auburn hotel manager accused of racial discrimination in video

The general manager of the Days Inn in Auburn has been accused of refusing a room to a Filipino customer in July, and using racist language related to the COVID-19 pandemic while doing so.
Benito Dingle, of Las Vegas, reserved a room for three nights at the downtown Auburn hotel beginning July 28, he told The Citizen. He made the reservation using travel service Priceline in June.
When Dingle went to check into the hotel July 28, however, a male staff member at the desk abruptly told him that there were no clean rooms at the hotel and that he should leave.
Dingle said the staff member told him, "Expedia is China," seemingly under the impression Dingle used that service to reserve his room.
Dingle came to the area to attend a family reunion. With him at the Days Inn was his sister, who lives in Auburn and is also Filipino. She tried to resolve the situation but was met with the same response, she told The Citizen on the condition of anonymity. The staff member mentioned the government and COVID-19, she said, and threw his keys at her, asking if she wanted to buy the hotel.
During the incident, she and Dingle said, a white couple without a reservation approached the desk for a room. The staff member immediately provided them one.
"I've been in America over 30 years, and I've never been treated the way this guy treated me," the sister said. "It's so obvious he discriminated against us."
An employee of the Days Inn told The Citizen that the general manager of the hotel, Dev Patel, was working at the desk the afternoon of July 28.
Patel was reached by phone by The Citizen on Aug. 4. When asked if he refused a room to anyone that afternoon, he responded, "I don't want to talk about that" and hung up.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which owns the hotel, did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The Citizen.
The incident is the subject of a widely shared Facebook video by Dingle's niece, Mariah Brooks, of Auburn. Because other area hotels were booked, Dingle would stay with his sister for the weekend.
"They've never been to New York and this is how they're getting treated?" Brooks said in the video. "It's just ridiculous. It's disgusting, it's ridiculous."
Brooks told The Citizen her family is weighing its options for taking action against the hotel.
In a statement, the Auburn Human Rights Commission told The Citizen that it is also investigating the incident.
"Denial of housing or inclusion based upon ethnicity, race, religion or gender violates civil rights law," the commission said.
Priceline did not respond to requests for comment by The Citizen. Dingle said he has contacted the service for a refund.
Expedia told The Citizen in an email that the incident "is against not only our policies but also our values. We expect all members of our community to demonstrate respect and tolerance in all interactions with each other, in-stay and offline. We have removed this property from our sites while we conduct an investigation to determine the appropriate next steps."
