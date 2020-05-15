Auburn IDA approves tax breaks for Tessy Plastics' COVID-19 test kit project

The Auburn Industrial Development Authority approved an agreement to provide property and sales tax relief to help Tessy Plastics develop a coronavirus rapid test kit manufacturing facility employing 200 people.
Following a Friday afternoon public hearing on the request from Skaneateles Falls-based Tessy, the AIDA board unanimously approved an assistance package for the $18 million project at the former Daikin McQuay factory on Technology Park Boulevard.
Tessy, working with an undisclosed partner it describes as a "major medical company," is outfitting the Auburn site and hiring so it can begin producing 10 million COVID-19 rapid testing kits a month later this summer. Tessy bought the facility $8 million in 2016, but has until now used the property for warehouse operations.
The site is currently covered under a city, county and school property tax abatement program that started with Daikin McQuay. That deal, which currently has the company making payments-in-lieu-of-taxes on $8 million of the property's $13 million assessed value, was set to expire in 2022-23. The proposed extension would take the deal to 2030-31, with assessment exemptions gradually getting smaller until the company was paying on an assessed value of $12 million.
Tessy will also be exempt from paying sales taxes on project material purchases worth an estimated $720,000.
In its application, Tessy had asked AIDA to waive a standard job-creation recapture provision in the event that the company has to scale back or cease operations. Tessy cited the speed with which the project is moving and the uncertainty surrounding the long-term need for the test kits as reasons it cannot guarantee all of the jobs will remain filled through the next 10 years.
The company and AIDA negotiated a compromise on the recapture policy that was included in the resolution approved Friday. Under the terms of the agreement, if employment falls below 25 full-time equivalent jobs, Tessy will have 18 months to submit a reuse plan for the site that would bring bring employment back up to at least 150 full-time equivalent positions, and then six months to implement that plan. If the company fails to do this, the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement could be terminated going forward but the IDA could not recapture the benefits provided up to that point.
AIDA board member Jimmy Giannettino, who is an Auburn city councilor, said preserving some level of recapture protection was a concern for him.
"I want to thank (Tessy) for compromising with us, and putting some protection in there, which is important," he said, adding that he was pleased to see so many jobs coming to the city.
Kevin McAuliffe, an attorney representing Tessy in its application, thanked AIDA for its support. Friday's meeting was the second of two special board meetings held in the past month to help expedite the project.
"You've really helped move this project along," he said. "We look forward to providing the payroll to the city of Auburn."
Payroll projections for those 200 positions total $9.23 million in annual compensation, for an average of $46,137 per job. The lowest-paid job, operator, would pay $42,000 per year.
