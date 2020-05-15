Auburn IDA approves tax breaks for Tessy Plastics' COVID-19 test kit project

Tessy will also be exempt from paying sales taxes on project material purchases worth an estimated $720,000.

In its application, Tessy had asked AIDA to waive a standard job-creation recapture provision in the event that the company has to scale back or cease operations. Tessy cited the speed with which the project is moving and the uncertainty surrounding the long-term need for the test kits as reasons it cannot guarantee all of the jobs will remain filled through the next 10 years.

The company and AIDA negotiated a compromise on the recapture policy that was included in the resolution approved Friday. Under the terms of the agreement, if employment falls below 25 full-time equivalent jobs, Tessy will have 18 months to submit a reuse plan for the site that would bring bring employment back up to at least 150 full-time equivalent positions, and then six months to implement that plan. If the company fails to do this, the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement could be terminated going forward but the IDA could not recapture the benefits provided up to that point.

AIDA board member Jimmy Giannettino, who is an Auburn city councilor, said preserving some level of recapture protection was a concern for him.