Auburn IDA sets hearing on Tessy Plastics tax breaks request for COVID-19 project

Tessy Plastics seeking local tax breaks for COVID-19 test kit project Tessy Plastics is asking for exemptions on property and sales taxes in connection with previ…

Just prior to Friday's meeting, Tessy submitted revisions to the original application it had filed with AIDA that clarified some details. A reference to a $100 million investment in this project was removed, with company officials explaining that the investment beyond $18 million would be in equipment that would be owned by the partnering medical company.

Tessy also said the 200 jobs it expects to create for this operation won't be reduced to 50 once automated equipment is brought online, as was described in the original application. The rapid development of the project contributed to that change in employment projections.

Company officials told the board that they would expect the 200 positions to be filled as soon as the operation gets started. The company is working to make that happen in 13 weeks.

Payroll projections for those 200 positions total $9.23 million in annual compensation, for an average of $46,137 per job. The lowest-paid job, operator, would pay $42,000 per year.