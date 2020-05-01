Auburn IDA sets hearing on Tessy Plastics tax breaks request for COVID-19 project

The Auburn Industrial Development Authority voted unanimously in favor of holding a public hearing on the financial assistance package requested by Tessy Plastics for a project that would create 200 jobs making rapid coronavirus test kits.
Skaneateles Falls-based Tessy plans to invest $18 million in building renovations and equipment for its property on Technology Park Boulevard in Auburn. It is asking AIDA to approve extending a property tax abatement agreement on the site and exempting Tessy from an estimated $720,000 in sales taxes on materials that would be purchased for the project.
Tessy, working with an undisclosed "major medical company," is working to outfit the Auburn site and hire 200 people so it can begin producing 10 million COVID-19 rapid testing kits a month. Tessy bought the facility from Daikin McQuay for $8 million in 2016, but has until now used the property for warehouse operations.
At a special meeting held via videoconference on Friday afternoon, AIDA board members signaled their support for Tessy's request. They voted to set a public hearing, required by state law, for 2 p.m. May 15. That will also be done via video conference. After the hearing, AIDA could vote to authorize the assistance.
Just prior to Friday's meeting, Tessy submitted revisions to the original application it had filed with AIDA that clarified some details. A reference to a $100 million investment in this project was removed, with company officials explaining that the investment beyond $18 million would be in equipment that would be owned by the partnering medical company.
Tessy also said the 200 jobs it expects to create for this operation won't be reduced to 50 once automated equipment is brought online, as was described in the original application. The rapid development of the project contributed to that change in employment projections.
Company officials told the board that they would expect the 200 positions to be filled as soon as the operation gets started. The company is working to make that happen in 13 weeks.
Payroll projections for those 200 positions total $9.23 million in annual compensation, for an average of $46,137 per job. The lowest-paid job, operator, would pay $42,000 per year.
Tessy is seeking to effectively extend a property tax abatement program that it inherited from Daikin McQuay. That deal, which currently has the company making payments-in-lieu-of-taxes on $8 million of the property's $13 million assessed value, was set to expire in 2022-23. The proposed extension would take the deal to 2030-31, with assessment exemptions gradually getting smaller until the company was paying on an assessed value of $12 million.
Tessy is also asking AIDA to waive a local labor provision on construction work that's part of the standard PILOT program, saying that the urgency of the project requires giving contractors and subcontractors flexibility in hiring the "first available satisfactory candidates, regardless of residence."
The application also asks AIDA to waive a standard job-creation recapture provision in the event that Tessy has to scale back or cease operations. Such provisions require companies to pay back the value of benefits received if they don't meet job creation promises.
In seeking a waiver, Tessy cited the speed with which the project is moving and the uncertainty surrounding the long-term need for the test kits as reasons it cannot guarantee all of the jobs will remain filled through the next 10 years.
That said, company officials said they are optimistic that the operation can be sustainable, as the test kits could be adapted for other uses if a demand for COVID-19 testing disappears.
