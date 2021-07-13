Auburn increases Owasco River flow in effort to keep lake level in check

Water levels are elevated Monday on the Owasco River following several days of rain.

The city of Auburn has issued a "high flow event" notice for the Owasco River.

The notice, which went into effect Monday, means the river's flow will remain at or above 1,000 cubic feet per second, a rate that increase risk for people and property near the river.

The city is increasing the water flow into the river from Owasco Lake because of the need to keep the lake level at or below the elevation of 713. The lake level has been rising because of the abnormally high amount of rain that his soaked the region over the past several days.

"The purpose of this notice is to inform the public to be cautious near and around the Owasco River. An increased risk for localized flooding and personal injury can result in areas along the river and downstream from the City of Auburn. The public should take caution and avoid unnecessary contact with the River at all times," the notice said.

The duration of the high flow event is not known. The city Department of Municipal Utilities continually monitor the flow and downstream impact, with plans to reduce river flow once the lake elevation normalizes.

For more information, call the city at (315) 253-8754.

The city's notice follows an advisory for boaters issued Monday by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. High levels in area water bodies has created potentially dangerous conditions for boating, including an increase in debris that may not be visible from the surface.

