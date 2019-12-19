AUBURN — A 26-year-old inmate who recently transferred out of Auburn Correctional Facility will spend at least 12 more years in state prison.
Trejon Quigley was sentenced Thursday in Cayuga County Court to 12 years to life, consecutive to the current five-year sentence he is currently serving for an attempted burglary conviction in Erie County.
On Oct. 21, Quigley admitted that he intentionally harmed another inmate while incarcerated at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia. In an October news release announcing the admission, District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Quigley, along with another inmate, attacked the victim in the facility's recreation yard and bit off most of the other inmate's ear. The attack occurred on Aug. 2, 2018.
Surgeons at Upstate Hospital were unable to reattach the severed part of the ear, which was recovered by a correctional officer at the scene.
"We are pleased that this defendant admitted his responsibility for this conduct. We would also like to acknowledge the good work done by Cayuga Correctional Facility staff in promptly stopping, apprehending, and assisting with the conviction of this violent felon, gathering the necessary evidence," Budelmann wrote in the release.
Quigley decided to plead guilty to second-degree assault while in a correctional facility, a class D felony, and avoid the trial that was set to begin later that day on Oct. 21.
Defense counsel Rome Canzano said in an emailed statement that Quigley reserved his right to appeal the outcome. "Mr. Quigley faced 25 years to life in prison for this charge, and although he maintained a self defense claim supported by other witnesses, given the minimum plea bargain allowed by law, he elected to take the deal he was offered," he said.
In court on Thursday, Budelmann noted the charge was Quigley's third time being convicted of a violent felony. Quigley, a native of Buffalo, was convicted twice in Erie County: in 2011 for first-degree attempted assault and again in 2016 for second-degree attempted robbery.
He was scheduled to be transferred from ACF to Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County after his sentencing.
Also in court:
• One of three co-defendants charged in connection to the Nov. 15 murder of Auburn resident Joshua Poole was arraigned on a violation of probation.
Tyree Anglin, 19, was given five years of probation in Onondaga County in 2018 for a felony conviction of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
When Anglin was arrested last month and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery, he was also charged with violating the terms of that probation. Probation Officer Nicholas Flanigan said in court that the department filed the violation charge on Nov. 25.
The Auburn resident is accused of being present during the murder of 36-year-old Poole, along with his two co-defendants: Gage Ashley and Lucciano Spagnola. Police allege that the three intended to rob the victim, but ended up shooting and killing Poole around 2 a.m. Nov. 15 at 8 Delevan St. on the west side of Auburn. Ashley and Spagnola are the accused shooters.
During his arraignment on Thursday, Anglin pleaded not guilty to violating his probation. Judge Thomas Leone remanded him to Wayne County Jail until his next scheduled court appearance on Jan. 30.