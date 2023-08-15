An intersection in the city of Auburn will be temporarily closed Wednesday.

The intersection of Lansing and North Fulton streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a notice from the city. The reason for the closure is to complete repairs after a water main break.

There will be two detours in place during the closure. Lansing Street traffic will be directed down Holley and Paul streets, while North Fulton Street traffic will be diverted to Cady and Seymour streets.