AUBURN — A crowd of about 70 gathered at the steps of Auburn City Hall Friday to take part in a global series of "climate strikes" that saw hundreds of thousands take to the streets demanding action in the face of climate change.
Sparked by the actions of Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, who began striking outside her school in 2018, protestors from Afghanistan to Oregon were demanding climate justice, an end to fossil fuels, and a "rapid energy revolution," according to the official #ClimateStrike website.
In Auburn, resident Anna Marck was inspired to organize the local event just over a week ago, saying she felt a need to show that the issue, "because without a planet, noting else matters," she said.
"I wanted to make sure that we were all aware of what a dire situation we're in and to be reminded constantly that we need to be doing something about it," Marck said.
Speaking in front of the city hall steps, Westminster Presbyterian Church's Rev. Patrick Heery said taking action on climate change was necessary in order to protect everything from Owasco Lake to future generations.
Heery asked participants to continue to take action, saying rallies and speeches would not be enough.