Auburn kindergarten class going online-only due to COVID-19 case

A third class of elementary students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District is going to fully remote learning on a temporary basis following a newly reported COVID-19 case.

Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Thursday that a kindergarten student at Herman Avenue Elementary School has tested positive for the virus, prompting the need for students in that class to quarantine for two weeks and therefore move to online-only education for that time period.

The Herman Avenue case marks the third time this week that a class of the district's elementary school students has moved to the full-time remote model due to a coronavirus case.

Students in two classes at Casey Park Elementary School also were put into quarantine, a process that is determined by the Cayuga County Health Department, following positive student tests.

"The rest of the district is still maintaining our in-person hybrid model except the two other classrooms at Casey Park that are still in the quarantine phase," Pirozzolo said.