Auburn landfill to stop accepting garbage soon, with transfer station poised to open

The city's Department of Public Works and Department of Municipal Utilities reviewed and scored the firms' proposals, and Barton & Loguidice scored higher.

Talbot said after the meeting that surveying work should start at the end of the month, "give or take a week," and the process for the landfill closure, which he said opened in 1992, will be underway. He added that "we'll probably accept garbage up at our landfill until the end of the month" and the transfer station, which is registered for 12,500 tons of trash annually, will be opened either this month or December. He said shutting down the landfill is expected to take eight to 10 months.

During the meeting, council also adopted a resolution amending the landfill fees section of the city's 2020-21 consolidated fee schedule. Under the resolution, the landfill fees section would be changed to "transfer station fees." Non-city residents will be paying more to use the transfer station, with the decals providing access to the site going from $60 to $120 per year. Tipping fees will go fro $72/ton with a $3.60 minimum to $100/ton with a $5 minimum.