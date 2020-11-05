Auburn landfill to stop accepting garbage soon, with transfer station poised to open

AUBURN — The city of Auburn's landfill is set to no longer accept garbage around the end of the month, while the transfer station the city has been working on is poised to open soon.
Mike Talbot, Auburn's superintendent of public works, said in February 2019 the landfill had about two years of life left before it would be filled. He said at the time garbage drop-off needed to decrease by 50%. Design work for a transfer station — a site where trash is collected before taken to another landfill — for Auburn began in winter 2018.
At an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday night, councilors approved the engineering service firm Barton & Loguidice for a professional services contract for the final landfill closure work. According to a resolution on the authorizing contract, available through the city's website, the city put out a request for proposals for firms to do that work. On Oct. 16, the city received proposals from Barton & Loguidice and D&B Engineers and Architects.
The city's Department of Public Works and Department of Municipal Utilities reviewed and scored the firms' proposals, and Barton & Loguidice scored higher.
Talbot said after the meeting that surveying work should start at the end of the month, "give or take a week," and the process for the landfill closure, which he said opened in 1992, will be underway. He added that "we'll probably accept garbage up at our landfill until the end of the month" and the transfer station, which is registered for 12,500 tons of trash annually, will be opened either this month or December. He said shutting down the landfill is expected to take eight to 10 months.
During the meeting, council also adopted a resolution amending the landfill fees section of the city's 2020-21 consolidated fee schedule. Under the resolution, the landfill fees section would be changed to "transfer station fees." Non-city residents will be paying more to use the transfer station, with the decals providing access to the site going from $60 to $120 per year. Tipping fees will go fro $72/ton with a $3.60 minimum to $100/ton with a $5 minimum.
The fee schedule alterations doesn't impact city residents. Talbot said people outside the city who would use the landfill would still be paying less than if they went to a private contractor.
"It's a good deal for them," Talbot said.
In other news
• Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert asked that residents follow COVID-19 health and safety regulations in local businesses as positive cases in the city and Cayuga County in general continue to rise.
The Cayuga County Health Department has said the number of people who are in quarantine has gone up considerable in the past several weeks. Dygert said that has impacted the city's workforce, referencing that as of Nov. 2, around 25% of the Auburn Police Department was quarantined after an officer tested positive Oct. 26.
Dygert mentioned that different businesses have been fined and others in the region have been shut down for not following COVID-19 protocol.
"I'd like to take the opportunity as I have in the past to remind people: Please be cognizant of your actions, be aware of the impact that you have on other people, especially on private businesses," he said. "Your personal beliefs aside, your actions can have an impact on some of our businesses."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net.
