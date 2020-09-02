Auburn law enforcement, social justice leaders connect at event

Among the participants was Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, vice president of the local NAACP branch. Berry suggested the event in conversation with her and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, she told The Citizen on Wednesday. She believes it can not only be useful in other communities, but also other efforts toward systemic change, such as ones involving politicians or human services.

Overstreet-Wilson believes that because Friday's event was a success, she said, and showed every participant that they have more in common than they have separating them.

"It really humanized everyone sitting in that circle that day," she said. "It was like a two-hour icebreaker. It was some of the best icebreaking I've done in a long time."

One of the more surprising moments of her afternoon came in conversation with Schenck, who told her that some of the personnel he brought to the event wouldn't have been open to participating just two years ago, she said. To Overstreet-Wilson, that comment reflected the progress local social justice groups and law enforcement have achieved since then.

"This process has been powerful and enlightening, and I look forward to what the next 24 months will bring and what things will look like then," she said.