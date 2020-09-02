Auburn law enforcement, social justice leaders connect at event

Believing you can't have hard conversations with people without getting to know them a little, members of local social justice groups and law enforcement gathered Friday in Auburn to do just that.
A private social event was held that afternoon at the home of Bill Berry Jr., chair of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace. Attending were members of the center, the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, the Auburn Human Rights Commission, the Auburn Police Department and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. Tables were set up in Berry's backyard and participants moved from one to the next, having five-minute conversations with each other in a manner similar to speed dating.
In a post on the center's website, Berry said participants were asked to get to know each other as people, not as their professions. The event is part of what he calls the "Auburn Cayuga Approach." As other communities seek police reform in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, Berry believes they can look to this community for guidance.
"At its essence, the 'Auburn Cayuga Approach' attempts to identify and build a viable and specific platform to be the action plan when community demonstrations, marches, speeches, signs and other efforts to sway public policy start to recede in the public’s mind and folks look to figure out what is next," Berry wrote.
Among the participants was Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, vice president of the local NAACP branch. Berry suggested the event in conversation with her and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, she told The Citizen on Wednesday. She believes it can not only be useful in other communities, but also other efforts toward systemic change, such as ones involving politicians or human services.
Overstreet-Wilson believes that because Friday's event was a success, she said, and showed every participant that they have more in common than they have separating them.
"It really humanized everyone sitting in that circle that day," she said. "It was like a two-hour icebreaker. It was some of the best icebreaking I've done in a long time."
One of the more surprising moments of her afternoon came in conversation with Schenck, who told her that some of the personnel he brought to the event wouldn't have been open to participating just two years ago, she said. To Overstreet-Wilson, that comment reflected the progress local social justice groups and law enforcement have achieved since then.
"This process has been powerful and enlightening, and I look forward to what the next 24 months will bring and what things will look like then," she said.
Schenck had a similarly positive view of the event. The sheriff told The Citizen on Tuesday that he agrees with Berry that personal relationships between community members are a necessary precursor to the hard conversations they must have to achieve progress. So he hopes to expand on the event, with more of his personnel and maybe elected officials, if only because five minutes wasn't enough time to get to know everyone. Just when he started to get into a groove with someone, he said, their time was up.
If there was one barrier to more people being involved in the event, it was the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing was followed by the participants as they chatted and enjoyed lunch provided by the sheriff's office. But Schenck also believes the pandemic made the participants appreciate their face-to-face conversations all the more.
"It was great to move around in the open air," he said. "It was an awesome event."
