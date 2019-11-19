Boyle & Anderson, P.C. has been selected for the seventh straight year for inclusion in the U.S. News & World Report, Best Law Firms 2020.
According to a news release, firms included in the list are recognized for professional excellence and consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signifies a unique combination of quality law practiced and breadth of legal experience.
The 2020 rankings are based on the highest number of participating firms and highest number of client votes received on record. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the United States. Over 16,000 attorneys provided more than 1,229,000 law firm assessments, and over 12,000 clients provided more than 107,000 evaluations.