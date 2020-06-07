Auburn leadership group's scavenger hunt followed a route around COVID-19

Cayuga County residents usually kick off the Best Scavenger Hunt Ever together at Tinkers Guild in Auburn.
But, following a familiar story, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers with the Cayuga Leadership program to break from tradition and get creative with their fundraiser.
"We would have hotdogs and hamburgers and stuff like that, but this is the first year we have not been able to do that because of the virus," Audrey Iwanicki, chair of the fundraising committee, said.
The scavenger hunt's typical format sends participants searching for specific historical landmarks and clues, sometimes in the windows of local businesses, along a short route. Organizers found over the years that people preferred to wander on foot, so they tried to place the findings close to each other, Iwanicki said.
But, with fewer Cayuga County businesses participating due to pandemic-related financial stress, organizers decided to take the hunt out of towns like Auburn and into the nature sights along the Old Erie Canal Trail in the northern part of the county.
"We sent them to a really pretty place with a lot of history, so you learn stuff in the process is the other part of it. We want you to learn about the community. We want you to learn about the businesses in the community," Iwanicki said.
This year's participants were emailed a number of fill-in-the-blank questions about local fixtures like the Centerport Aqueduct, the New York State Bike Route and the Lock 52 Grocery.
They were also given about 18 pictures of signs, benches and other distinct landmarks from the Erie Canal trail extending from Weedsport to Port Byron. The objective was to find the locations in the pictures and recreate them with a group photo.
First, second and third place prizes in the form of donations from local businesses will still be awarded to the parties that turn in the most complete and correct responses.
"This year is a little pared down. We didn't feel right going to ask too many places for donations. But we still have some really nice prizes," Iwanicki said.
Kelly Buck finished the hunt yesterday with a friend. Buck has done past scavenger hunts and felt this one — despite its modifications — was a good introduction to the history of the area by the Erie Canal.
"It just gets people outside and around the county in ways that they might not otherwise get to," said Buck, who went through Cayuga Leadership herself. The cost of the scavenger hunt's $25 per team ticket raises funds for the program.
But Buck could've taken even more time to complete the scavenger hunt since it started on Saturday and responses weren't due until 6 p.m. the following day.
Iwanicki said this was actually a welcome change for an event that's normally done on a much tighter, one-day timeframe. There was also less legwork involved for organizers who only had to send out the list of questions and photos on Saturday rather than set up clues at the scavenger hunt's various stops.
"We want it to be a little different every year. This was a good experiment," Iwanicki said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
