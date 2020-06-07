Auburn leadership group's scavenger hunt followed a route around COVID-19

This year's participants were emailed a number of fill-in-the-blank questions about local fixtures like the Centerport Aqueduct, the New York State Bike Route and the Lock 52 Grocery.

They were also given about 18 pictures of signs, benches and other distinct landmarks from the Erie Canal trail extending from Weedsport to Port Byron. The objective was to find the locations in the pictures and recreate them with a group photo.

First, second and third place prizes in the form of donations from local businesses will still be awarded to the parties that turn in the most complete and correct responses.

"This year is a little pared down. We didn't feel right going to ask too many places for donations. But we still have some really nice prizes," Iwanicki said.

Kelly Buck finished the hunt yesterday with a friend. Buck has done past scavenger hunts and felt this one — despite its modifications — was a good introduction to the history of the area by the Erie Canal.

"It just gets people outside and around the county in ways that they might not otherwise get to," said Buck, who went through Cayuga Leadership herself. The cost of the scavenger hunt's $25 per team ticket raises funds for the program.