Auburn leans toward combination of in-person, distanced learning for fall

"Right now we are not in any kind of position to be able to bring all of our students back every single day," he said. "It's unfortunate, but again, health and safety reasons, we want our children and our staff to be healthy, but with the guidelines that the state has put out there is no way that we could meet those guidelines and have every child back to school safe."

In Auburn, different groups of students will be coming into the buildings on different days. Students in one rotation will be learning in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and will be learning virtually Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Those in the other rotation will enter the schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will be doing distance learning Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"Every student will be virtual on Fridays, because that is going to be a day where our teachers will be able to come in to meet, they'll be able to plain, they'll be able to do recordings, they'll be able to do professional development, they'll be able to set all the schedules so that our students will know every single week what is in front of them and they will have that right there for them," Pirozzolo said.

The district will try to make sure all siblings will be attending school on the same days, so high school students with younger siblings in the other buildings will be able to watch them when they are home.