Auburn library budget approved, board members elected

The annual budget for Auburn's Seymour Library has been approved and board members have been elected.

Voters in the Seymour Public Library District voted 139-12 Friday to approve the proposed 2023 budget.

According to a news release, the budget, which will take effect in January 2023, calls for a tax levy of $924,000.

Most of the remaining part of the library’s $1,010,767 budget proposal comes from non-public funds.

Voters in the city of Auburn elected Clyde Howard to the library board for a four-year term starting January 2023.

Voters in the Town of Fleming also elected a trustee to the library district board. Cynthia Baney will represent the portion of the Town of Fleming that is in the library district, for a four-year term starting in January.

The board of trustees is composed of two members each from Auburn, Owasco, Sennett and Fleming, and one member who represents the Seymour Library Foundation. To learn more about the library’s board of trustees visit: seymourlibrary.org/governance.