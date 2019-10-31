Voters in the Seymour Library district overwhelmingly approved a 2020 budget referendum on Wednesday.
The library reported that its budget proposal passed with 103 votes in support and 9 against. Voting took place at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
The proposed budget called for a tax levy of $830,000, an increase of roughly $18,000 that stays within the state's real property tax cap. The remaining part of the library's proposed $1,000,000 budget comes from nonpublic funds.
Voters also elected library district board trustees. Voters in Owasco supported Lawrence Liberatore and voters in Sennett backed Russell Harkins. Both were running unopposed.
The library district includes the city of Auburn, the town of Owasco and portions of the towns of Sennett and Fleming within the Auburn Enlarged City School District.