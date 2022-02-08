Auburn library closing two days for move

Seymour Library in Auburn will be closed Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, as it prepares to open its Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Family Space.

Staff will be working both days to move its collections into the space. Though the library will be closed, its book drop will remain open. The library does not levy fines for late returns.

The library offers e-books, streaming media and other digital resources 24/7 at its website, seymourlibrary.org.

The library will reopen Monday, Feb. 14.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

