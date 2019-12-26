AUBURN — As Jen Musso's children used paper, paint and more to make crafts at Seymour Library in Auburn Thursday morning, she said she originally didn't know any activity had been planned.
Jen said she brought her children, Charlotte, Dominic, Luca and Rosie, to check out books. Upon seeing various craft materials spread out on a table, however, they "decided they wanted to be creative," she said.
Library clerk Teri Grove said she set up the craft event to have participants create winter-themed cards for friends. While Luca made a card, Dominic opted to use the materials to create spaceship out of an egg carton and tubes. Grove said she was fine with the children branching out into different directions because she didn't want to limit them.
Rosie, 6, and Charlotte, 3, used white and blue paints on paper. Luca's card featured the words "Let it Snow" in white painted letters and a large paper snowflake. He said he made the card for his aunt and cousin in North Carolina because he doesn't see them often. Dominic's eyes were trained on his ship, with large tubes for the ship's wings and smaller tubes for cannons, the latter of which he said was his favorite part to make.
Jen said the library event gave her kids an outlet for their creativity. She mentioned Dominic in particular, saying he "maybe wouldn't do this at home but here he's got all the crafts and is kind of just doing his own thing."
"It's a good way for kids to get to the library and they might be inclined to take books out," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Arietta Scozzari, 15, an Auburn High School student, volunteered to help with the activity. She said she has a major interest in art and wanted to help the children.
"It's just an important tool in society, art is, for expression," she said.
Grove said the craft activity was meant to be way for children and families to have something to do over winter break, adding that the the library will be holding other events during winter break.
"A lot of times when the kids are on vacation, you have grandparents taking care of the kids, and they need activities to do with their grandchildren that are comfortable for them to do together. So it's got to be certain level of difficulty for the older ones and not so difficult for the younger kids," Grove said. "When school kids are on vacation, they need activities to do."