Seymour Library will hold its 2020 budget referendum and trustee election from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
The library currently collects $812,000 of its revenue in property taxes. The proposed budget calls for a tax levy of $830,000, an increase that stays within the state's real property tax cap. The remaining part of the library's proposed $1,000,000 budget comes from nonpublic funds.
Copies of the budget are available at the library and seymourlibrary.org/2020budget. A public hearing on the proposal will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the library.
All registered voters in the Seymour Public Library District can vote on the budget. The district includes the city of Auburn, the town of Owasco and portions of the towns of Sennett and Fleming within the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Voting will be by paper ballot, and names will be checked against voter registration lists.
Additionally, voters in the town of Owasco will elect one trustee. One candidate, Lawrence Liberatore, has submitted a petition to represent the town and will be on the ballot. Voters in the town of Sennett will also elect one trustee. Candidate Russell Harkins has submitted a petition to represent the town and will be on the ballot.
For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.